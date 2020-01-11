Rissberger, Joan C. COHOES Joan (Cooney) Rissberger, 92, entered eternal life on January 10, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Joan was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Loretta (Zehner) Cooney. She formerly resided in Voorheesville, Murrell's Inlet, S.C. and Troy before returning back to Albany. She was a 1945 graduate of the former St. Ann's Academy. In her early years she was employed by the American Oil Company and later she worked in the reservation office at the Albany Medical Center Hospital, retiring in 1991. At one time, Joan was a Communicant of Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill and was a member of their Altar Rosary Society, she then attended St. Pius X in Loudonville. Joan was the wife of the late Thomas A. Rissberger. Survivors include her children, Mary Jane Rissberger, Nancy (John) Coyle, Constance H. Rissberger, Thomas J. (Kathleen Sheridan) Rissberger and Joseph C. Rissberger; her grandchildren, Nancy, Lori, Sean, Tony and Joseph Thomas; as well as two great-granddaughters, Grace and Helen. In keeping with her wishes there will be no visitation. Joan's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Cumitie Rd., Loudonville. Inurnment will take place in Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Eddy Village Green, 421 W. Columbia St., Cohoes, NY 12047. Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020