Joan (Dollard) Conway
1925 - 2020
Conway, Joan (Dollard) LACONIA, N.H. Joan (Dollard) Conway died peacefully at home on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the tender age of 95, in Laconia, N.H. Born on April 22, 1925, to Alice (Mitchell) Dollard and William F. Dollard Sr., Joan was the eldest of four children. She graduated from Vincentian Institute and Albany State. In 1953, she married Jack and moved to New York City, where they began their family. They outgrew their apartment, and moved to Nutley, N.J., where they and their four children made lifetime friends and wonderful memories. In 1969, Joan and her family moved to the Albany area and settled in Voorheesville. Joan was able to renew her friendships there with her old friends and be close to her immediate family. Joan was lovingly cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Tom Sica, along with their three children, who welcomed her into their home for the past fourteen years. She was also lovingly cared for by her home health aides with whom she formed deep friendships and her beloved doctor Valentin Milchev. Joan will be remembered for her kind and gentle manner, her championship of justice and equality for all, her devotion to family and her love for life. She served for many years on the Albany Diocesan Peace and Justice Committee, taught religious education, worked as an educator, and was an associate member of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus Mary and Joseph. Her faith undergirded all that she did. She is survived by her loving children, Peggy Sica, Brian Conway and Nancy Conway, their spouses whom she embraced as her own, Tom Sica, Diane Conway, and Mischelle Mandel; grandchildren, Caitlin, Bridget, and Brendan Sica, Melissa (Andrew) Phillippe, and Zachary Mandel-Romann; nieces and nephews, Michael (Betsy) Dollard, Kristin Dollard (Steve) Sturiale, William (Lynn) Dollard, James (Rhonda) Dollard, Mark (Terri) Dollard, Matthew (Laurie) Dollard, and Elizabeth Conway (Angus) West, Anne Conway (Tom) Gamble, John (Kristin) Conway, and Ellen Conway (Paul) MacLeish. Joan was predeceased by her husband John Conway; their daughter Susan; her beloved siblings, Alice and Jim Dollard, as well as Jim's wife Anne. Adhering to the guidelines of the state of New Hampshire and the C.D.C., social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 140 guests will be permitted in the church at one time. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 9 - 10 a.m. in the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hour at 10 a.m. also in the church. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the Pemi-Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc., P.O. Box 238, Plymouth, NH 03264 or to the Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD, 21201-3443. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
