Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Avenue Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 Service 10:00 AM the pavilion at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd Schuylerville , NY

Taylor, Joan Disbrow MIDDLEGROVE On Tuesday, July 29, 2019, our beloved mother, Joan Disbrow Taylor (nee Bulmer) went to be with our Dad and their special son, James, in Heaven. She was 93. She will be sorely missed. Joan was born on August 12, 1925, in Glen Cove, N.Y., to parents, Dr. James Wesley Bulmer and Elsie Van Dyke Sperling. She grew up in Glen Cove, Long Island where she spent her summers swimming, sailing, and collecting oysters with her friends on the shore at her yacht club. She attended Mary Fletcher Training School for Nurses where she received her diploma in nursing in Burlington, Vt. She went on to receive her associate's degree in microbiology from the University of Vermont. While in nursing school, Joan met her husband Robert C. Taylor after being coerced to go on a blind date by a fellow student. They married on July 29, 1950, in Woodstock, Vt. and went on to have six children - three daughters and three sons. Joan was predeceased by her sister, Betty; her husband and soulmate Bob; and her cherished son James. She is survived by her brother James Bulmer (Phyllis) of Woodstock, Vt.; her children, Robert Taylor Jr. of Milton, William (Jan) of Nashua, N.H., Patricia Taylor (John Shippey) of Milton, Joanne Taylor (Frazer Strain) of Dallas and Diamond Point, N.Y. and Aimee Taylor- Miller of Greenwich; as well as grandchildren, Joanna (Taylor) Singh, Stephanie Taylor, Nathan Taylor, Katy Miller, Becky (Miller) Picciocca, and Doug Miller; and seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Joan's sixth child, James Michael Taylor, was born with profound developmental disabilities. Over time, Joan became a fearsome advocate for the developmentally disabled. She often visited group homes unannounced to make sure that the clients were being properly cared for. Joan started a parent group, lobbied in Albany and was appointed to the capital-area Board of Visitors of the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. She received recognition at the Governor's Mansion in Albany for her outstanding work advocating for the voiceless. She was most proud of helping pass legislation in 2002 that gave parents control over end-of-life decisions for the developmentally disabled. She also thoroughly enjoyed volunteering driving the Sunshine Bus in the '70s, giving those in underserved neighborhoods access to medical care. Aptly named, the Sunshine was all hers in giving selflessly to others. If it was Christmas or your birthday, she took great pains to get you the things on your list (still waiting for the horse). Birthdays got you a cake and your favorite dinner and boy, she was a fabulous cook. Mom worked so hard to make sure we had what we needed in so many different ways and we are ever grateful for all that she gave us, all that we lost and all that we have. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, fairs, board games, traveling across the country in the motorhome, playing with her grandchildren and later, her great-grandchildren, and doing puzzles. She cherished her cat Max. Her dry wit was appreciated by family and friends alike. Words cannot express our gratitude and appreciation to her caregivers, Jean Parker, Karen Duffy and Diane Huston. We would like to thank The Community Hospice of Saratoga County for supporting us and caring for our mother during her last days. Friends and family may gather at Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs, from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, August 4. A service will be held on Monday, August 5, starting at 10 a.m. at the pavilion in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, Joan wanted donations to be directed to The Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866 or any not-for-profit, no-kill animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at







