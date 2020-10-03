Duffey, Joan WATERVLIET Joan Rancourt Duffey, 88, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born in Troy on January 25, 1932, the daughter of the late George F. and Eloise Fisher Rancourt. Joan was raised in Watervliet and graduated from Watervliet High School in 1949. Joan was an excellent athlete and participated in archery, field hockey, softball and volleyball and was the class clown. She worked at the N.Y. Telephone Co. before marrying the love of her life, Paul T. Duffey. She raised her five kids and returned to work in 1984 at the Watervliet High School cafeteria where she was employed for almost 37 years serving breakfast to all the young students. She was an original board member of the Watervliet Civic Center. Her pastime in high school was talking and playing sports. Any family event a request was made for Joan Duffey's famous chocolate chip cookies. Often imitated, never duplicated! She was the beloved wife of the late Paul T. Duffey who died in 2011; loving mother of Kevin G. Duffey and Michael P. Duffey, both of Watervliet, Anne (Paul) Teta of Colonie, Colleen Sicko (Rod VanTassel) of Schodack Landing and Paula (Richard) Wander of Slingerlands; adored grandmother of Dustin (Arielle) Teta, Scott (Dana) Sicko, Sean and Lauren Duffey and Pvt. 2nd Class, Liam Duffey, U.S. Army, Sam, Emily and Ben Wander and a great-grandson to arrive in December. She was predeceased by her sister, Eloise Jones. Relatives and friends may call at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Ave., Watervliet on Monday from 9-10:45 a.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. by Reverend Donald L. Rutherford, Pastor. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Watervliet Civic Center, P.O. Box 164, Watervliet, NY, 12189, Arsenal City Kids, c/o Frank Gilchrist, 614 6th St., Watervliet, NY, 12189 or To Life (Breast cancer support and education), 410 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. Condolence book at CummingsFuneralHome.com
.