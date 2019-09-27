Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. Boyd. View Sign Service Information Armer Funeral Home Inc. 39 East High Street Ballston Spa , NY 12020 (518)-885-6181 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Armer Funeral Home, Inc. 39 East High St. Ballston Spa , NY View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Armer Funeral Home, Inc. 39 East High St. Ballston Spa , NY View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Ballston Spa Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Boyd, Joan E. BALLSTON SPA Joan E. Boyd, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her home in Ballston Spa after a six-year battle with cancer. Joan was born in Syracuse on April 11, 1951, the daughter of Stanley and Jeanne Boyd. Joan fiercely loved her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending all her time with them. She also had a great love to travel and see the world. She would take her only daughter, Chelsea, on numerous trips throughout every year and always a long trip to Cape Cod, Mass. every summer with her friends and their children. She continued to travel the world, even after Chelsea left for college, to the most amazing places in the world - Antarctica, Panama Canal, Russia/Scandinavia, Moscow, Egypt, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, South American countries, and many of the Caribbean islands. She has been on over 30 cruises and would always travel with close friends and thoroughly enjoyed that time with them. Lastly, she loved her tattoos. She had quite a few, but there were some recent ones within the past couple of years that she cherished, especially, the chest peony tattoo that she shared with her daughter, Chelsea. It meant a lot to them to get the same tattoo together. Joan raised Chelsea by herself. They were not just mother and daughter, but more like best friends and soulmates. The bond they shared was more than this earthly world, it was beyond this life. Joan is survived by her ever-loving daughter Chelsea Ahl (Lucas); cherished grandchildren, Gracie and Carter Ahl; sister Anne Layne Keller (Edward); brother Thomas Boyd (Wendy); several nieces and a nephew; and many, many cherished life-long friends. The family wishes to thank those who cared for her during the end of her illness, Johna Rossi and Deidra DeLossantos. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, in the Ballston Spa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crohn's and Colitis Foundation online via their website or at Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY, 10017. Online remembrances may be made at







