Service Information Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Church 35 Adams Place Delmar , NY

Cookfair, Joan E. DELMAR Joan E. (O'Brien) Cookfair, 92, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020. Born in Menands, she was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth O'Brien. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Bill; her son John "Jack"; as well as her siblings, James (Joyce) O'Brien, Jack O'Brien, Joe O'Brien, Ria (Bill) Dennin, Jane (Ronald) McDonald, and Betty (Joseph) Yokubait. Joan is survived by three sons, James, Timothy and Mark Cookfair; as well as five granddaughters, Laura, Jacquelyn, Olivia, Amy and Shannon. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marlene O'Brien; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joan was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and was a member of the St. Thomas Rosary Bowling League for over 50 years. She spent much of her time volunteering and donating to various charities throughout the Capital District. As a last act of kindness, Joan donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 35 Adams Place, Delmar.



