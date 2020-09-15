1/
Joan E. "Jelly Bean" Moroch
1941 - 2020
Moroch, Joan E. "Jelly Bean" VALATIE Joan E. "Jelly Bean" Moroch, 79, of Valatie, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Born March 12, 1941, in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Elsa (Wickeser) Zarlenga. Joan was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening and animals. She was also a communicant of St. John the Baptist Church of Valatie. She is survived by her husband John Moroch; and a daughter Laura Moroch of Beacon, N.Y.; and a sister Helen Caravello of Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, in St. John The Baptist Church, Route 9, Valatie, with Rev. George Fleming officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society, 125 Humane Society Rd., Hudson, NY 12534.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Church
