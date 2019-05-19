Taylor, Joan E. EAST GREENBUSH Joan E. Taylor, 86 of Hawthorne Ridge, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after an extended illness. Born in Troy, Joan was the daughter of the late G. Reed and Evelyn Muir Shaw. Joan was raised in Poestenkill and was a graduate of the Averill Park High School, class of 1950. She continued her education at Cornell where she received her bachelor's degree and Western Connecticut State University receiving a master's in education. Joan resided in Bedford, N.Y. for a number of years where she was an elementary teacher in the Bedford School District. She had moved to Sedona, Ariz. after her retirement and returned to the Capital District area in 1998. Until recently Joan was a volunteer and member of the Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO). She was a member of the Greenbush Reformed Church and enjoyed gardening, chair caning, volunteering, reading and traveling. Joan was the sister of the late Janet A. Juenger. Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Jeffrey Tabor) Taylor of Queensbury, David A. (Laurie) Taylor of Petersburgh and Karen Taylor (Steven) Grey of Los Angeles; her grandchildren, Chelsea (Chace) Dillon, Sean Taylor, James N. (Ann) Taylor-Shaw, Allison (Avi Koticky) Grey, Jeremy Grey, Robert Beckelman, and Joey Beckelman; her great-granddaughter Stella Dillon; and several nieces and nephews. Joan and her family would like to thank Dr. Keith Rebehn of Samaritan Family Practice for the excellent care he gave her over many years. Services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in the Brookside Cemetery in Poestenkill. If desired donations in memory of Joan E. Taylor may be made to the Greenbush Reformed Church, P.O. Box 460, East Greenbush, NY, 12061 or the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St. Lincoln, NE, 68508. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019