Ecker, Joan Elaine ALBANY Joan Elaine Ecker, 80 of Albany, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Gloversville on November 10, 1939, Joan was the daughter of the late Wallace and Eleanor (Slonis) Benson. Joan was raised in Gloversville, where she graduated from Gloversville High School, class of 1957. She earned her degree from Russell Sage College in 1991, in business administration management. Joan was a resident of Albany since 1989 and employed for the Albany Episcopal Diocese, where she retired after 28 years as a payroll and benefits specialist. She was a member of the Cathedral of All Saints and was formerly a member of All Saint's Alter Guild and Daughters of the King. Joan loved to knit, was an avid reader, and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed summer trips to Canada Lake and had a love for the Adirondacks. Joan is survived by her children, Kelly (Michael) Lawlor of Gloversville, Timothy Ecker of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Michael (JoEllen) Ecker of Albany; grandchildren, Joseph, Andrew, Caitlin, Brendan and Robert; great-grandchildren, Declan and Evan; sister-in-law, Darla Ecker; siblings, Joyce Goodspeed of Spring Hill, Fla., Beverly (Les) Sommers of West End, N.C., and Sharon Charbonneeu of Queensbury. Also survived by a nephew, Jeffery; and nieces, Pam, Mary, Beth and Nicole. Relatives and friends may call from 10 -11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, in the Cathedral of All Saints, 62 S. Swain St., Albany, where a funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joan's memory to the Cathedral of All Saints. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







