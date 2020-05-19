Hallgren, Joan Elizabeth SCHENECTADY Joan Elizabeth Hallgren, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1931, in Mount Vernon, N.Y. to the late John Gerome Ryer and Marion Ruth (O'Brien) Ryer. For the eight decades that followed, Joan was a shining light to her family, friends and countless members of her community. Joan grew up in Mount Vernon, N.Y. where she attended A. B. Davis High School and a secretarial school before moving to the Capital District to raise a family with her husband and high school sweetheart, Douglas Hallgren. Together, they were a powerhouse with a boundless joy for life, learning and community engagement. Among her many endeavors, Joan served for nearly a decade as a very popular tax collector for the Town of Ballston, where many residents would choose to pay their taxes in person just for the opportunity to chat. She later worked in the Ballston Assessor's Office. Joan was an enthusiastic member of the Scandinavian Forum of the Capital District and served for many years on the Republican Committee in Saratoga County. Due to her encyclopedic memory and research skills, she was an important contributor to the book, Ye Olde Days: A History of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, published in 1971. Joan was also an active member of the Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, where she worked on countless committees and projects, often bringing a beautiful singing voice and culinary skills to an array of activities. Over the years, she was also a Sunday School teacher, a Cub Scout den mother, a Brownies leader, and a Girl Scout troop leader. Joan brought her personal elegance and thoughtfulness to every endeavor, but raising a family was closest to her heart. Like the extensive flower beds and fragrant herbs that she cultivated outside her home, the five children inside her home were the recipients of her love and attention. She instilled in them the importance of living with grace and kindness toward others. When they grew up, she welcomed their friends, spouses, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with the same loving spirit. Anyone lucky enough to have an overnight stay in her home was likely to find fresh flowers by their bedside and a great conversation over breakfast. Perhaps the clearest expression of Joan's deep appreciation for the beauty and wonder of life was conveyed each night before dinner when she would bow her head for grace, and say: So much Thou has given us, Lord, grant us one thing more truly grateful hearts. Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas Hallgren; and her son William Hallgren. She is the mother of Jon (Mary) Hallgren of Galway, N.Y., Kirsten (Michael) Endacott of Brooklyn, N.Y., William (Neddi Heller) Hallgren of Brooklyn, Chris (Lisa Nold) Hallgren of Somerville, Mass., Laura (Robert) Hallgren-Flynn of East Greenbush; grandmother of Marta, Erik, Tom, Alex, Rebekkah, and Andrei; great-grandmother of Sophie, Duncan, Evelyn, Lucas, Matthew, Sage, Sam, Georgia, and Enzo.