Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
Joan Elizabeth Sickles

Joan Elizabeth Sickles Obituary
Sickles, Joan Elizabeth NORTH GREENBUSH Joan Elizabeth (Ten Eyck) Sickles, 83 of North Greenbush, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born and raised in Albany, Joan was the daughter of the late George and Gladys (Montross) Ten Eyck. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, George Sickles; and brothers, George Ten Eyck and Alden Ten Eyck. She is survived by her beloved daughter Lynn and son-in-law Dr. Edwin Rogers of Ballston Spa; and her most cherished grandsons, Jack and Daniel Rogers. Other survivors include her brothers, Sanford (Madeline) Ten Eyck of Colonie and Donald Ten Eyck of Florida. Joan is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. To all who knew her, Joan was the truest example of unconditional love, kindness and generosity, always putting others first. Family meant the world to Joan and she was the best mother and grandmother that anyone could ask for. She loved spending time in the Adirondacks, shopping, talking with friends for hours and eating ice cream. The family would like to thank the staff of the Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center and the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes for their compassionate care of Mom. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd, Latham with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be next to her husband in Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. The family would appreciate donations in memory of Joan to be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2020
