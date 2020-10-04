Schupp, Joan F. COLONIE Joan F. Schupp, 88 of Sarah Court and formerly of Sebring Avenue, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Teresian House. Born on September 4, 1932, in Watervliet, she was the daughter of William and Clara (Fahr) O'Brien. Joan was raised in Watervliet and was a 1950 graduate of Watervliet High School. On November 27, 1955, she was united in marriage to George J. Schupp. Together they settled in Colonie and raised their family. Joan retired from the Watervliet Arsenal where she was employed as a transportation and logistics clerk. In 1962, along with her husband George, they founded Schupp's Tree Service which evolved into Schupp's Line Construction, Inc., in 1980. In 1991, upon the passing of her husband George, she became acting president of Schupp's Line Construction, Inc., serving as president until her retirement in 2003. In 1993, she obtained Woman Owned Minority Business status in the state of New York. She was a communicant of St. Clare's Church in Colonie, Siena Women's Club, Red Hat Ladies, camping with Capital "J" Weekenders, as well as traveling around the country having visited 48 states. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter Joanne Schupp; daughter-in-law Michelle Schupp; brothers, William and J. Leo O'Brien; and sisters, Clara Schnurr, Marie Tully and Agnes Dibble. She leaves her children, Robert (Joanne) Schupp of Niskayuna, Janice (Robert) Olmstead of Altamont, Paul (Teresa) Schupp of Averill Park, and George (Lori) Schupp of Colonie; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Suzanne) Olmstead, Nicholas Olmstead, Joseph (Karissa) Schupp, Dominic Schupp, Samantha Schupp, Jarod Schupp, and Melissa Schupp; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Olmstead, Joshua Olmstead and Joseph Schupp; a sister-in-law Teena Hinkell as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend their appreciation to her caregivers including Erica Garett and the staff at Teresian House. Services will be private. Burial will be in Memory Gardens in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lions Eye Institute and Foundation, 1220 New Scotland Road, Suite 102, Slingerlands, NY, 12159. Arrangements are by Cannon Funeral Home, Colonie. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.cannonfuneral.com
.