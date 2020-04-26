Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd
Stone, Joan Halacy TROY Joan Halacy Stone, 87, passed away peacefully at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center of end stage dementia on April 23, 2020. Born and raised in Cohoes, Joan was the only child of the late William Halacy and Cecile Frament Halacy. Joan was a graduate of Cohoes High School, class of 1950 and Albany Business College with a degree in bookkeeping. Joan worked in retail for many years as a cashier and moved on to become credit manager of David's Specialty Stores. Later, she was the bookkeeper for Troy Town Shirt Company and retired at 65 from Albany Calcium Lighting Co. Joan had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed many decades of family camping either in the Adirondacks at the family camp in Wells or at her camp on Cossayna Lake. Joan enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. She was active with the Uncle Sam African Violet Society in years past. She also had a love for animals. There was never a time when there wasn't at least one pet in her home. Her last dog Belle was by her side twenty-four seven, and was a wonderful companion in her retirement years. At the age of 36, Joan was predeceased by her husband Edwin Jarvis Stone in 1969. She was also predeceased by her longtime companion Clyde Edward Smith in 2008. She was the beloved mother of Kathleen (Leslie) Finch, Karen (David) Pitcher, Kimberly (Leonard) Tremblay, Kristine (Raymond) Thompson, Keith Stone, Karla Stone, Kevin Stone (deceased infant), Kelly (Colleen) Stone and Karyl (Joseph) Contois. She is also survived by her "pseudo" son Ronald Alund. She is survived by 20 grandchildren and 23 grea-grandchildren with another expected in June. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Rockwell Daybreak Program in Cohoes for almost 10 years of wonderful care. With their help Joan was able to remain at home with her daughter Kim. Also, thanks to the staff at Eddy Heritage for caring for Joan these last nine months. In keeping with Joan's wishes, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be conducted at this time. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Joan will be interred in the Waterford Rural Cemetery with her parents. Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Rockwell Daybreak in care of the Northeast Health Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or the . To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
