Obituary

Connolly, Joan Hanlon

Connolly, Joan Hanlon ALBANY Joan Hanlon Connolly passed away on October 22, 2019, after a long illness. Born on October 2, 1930, to John J. and Nora Catherine (Conroy) Hanlon, Joan was was the youngest by eight years of the four Hanlon sisters. She grew up in the Pine Hills and lived there most of her life, attending Vincentian Grade School and High School, class of '48. After graduating, she worked for the state of New York for seven years. A gifted vocalist, she joined the Albany Civic Theater and the T.E.D.S. while in her early twenties. It was there she met Richard Connolly, "Dick," the love of her life, and a charming trumpet player who asked her to be the vocalist in his swing band, The Orchets. It was a gig she was to hold for 42 years. They married in 1957 and immediately commenced to have six children: Catherine, Colleen, Richard, John, Thomas, and Michael. Their last child Michael, a special needs baby, required extensive care. Both Joan and Dick rose to the occasion, instilling in their abled children a compassion for, and an acceptance of, those more needy, and as a gift from God. After Michael's gentle passing in 1972, Joan decided to attend college and was one of the first "returning women students." She graduated with honors from Maria College with an R.N. degree (to the cheers of her husband and children), and, at the age of 47, began a career as a full-time "med-surg" nurse on McAuley Sixth, St. Peter's Hospital, then as a nurse for the Albany Dept. of Health, and finally, as a traveling nurse for Albany Visiting Nurses and Eddy Visiting Nurses. Joan's strong faith in her Lord Jesus Christ and the power of the Holy Spirit was her life's bedrock. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Vincent de Paul Church, and active in parish life as a eucharistic minister and lector, as well as serving terms on the Liturgical Committee, and the Parish Council. After Dick's untimely passing in 1999, Joan made a new life for herself, volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and supporting the Albany Symphony. She treasured her friends, particularly "The Girls," with whom she shared so much over their long years of friendship; and of course, enjoying her nine grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her three sisters: Kathleen Hanlon, Rosemary Grace, and Marge Dieckelman; as well as by her husband Richard Connolly; and her son Michael Connolly. She is survived by her children: Catherine (Chris) Kervandjian, Colleen Connolly, Richard Connolly, John Connolly, and Thomas (Kristy) Connolly; grandchildren: Katrina, Mary Elizabeth, Erin, Scott, Christina, Nicole, Robert, Michelle and Sydney; and great-grandchildren: Lucy, Benjamin, Oliver, and Theodore. The family would like to thank Teresian House and the medical community that provided Joan with excellent care, as well as all her friends that lent her their unstinting support over the years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Vincent dePaul Church. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Avenue on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Catherine's Center for Children.







