Joan Haviland
1937 - 2020
Haviland, Joan BALLSTON LAKE Joan Haviland, age 83, passed away on November 5, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital. She was born on October 23, 1937, in New York City to the late Frank and Veronica (Kelly) Lauber. Joan was a woman of faith and family. Totally selfless, she devoted her life to husband, John, children, and grandchildren. Being a woman of faith, she loved visiting the Weston Priory in Vermont whenever she had the chance and held a variety positions at Corpus Christi in faith formation until her retirement. She loved reading Father James Martin and Thomas Merton and was a loyal Yankees fan. She cherished breaking bread with friends at Lakeside Restaurant. God recently stated, "We are rolling out the red carpet for Joan's arrival." She is survived by her loving sister, Florence (Fred) Lugisland; children, Michael (Susan) Haviland Sr., and John "Jay" (Michele) Haviland; son-in-law John (Jack) Miller; brother-in-law Jeffrey (Wilai) Haviland; grandchildren, Kaitlin (Nate) Watson, John (Jake) Miller and his wife Priscilla, Victoria Miller, Daniel Miller, Michael (Kristyn) Haviland Jr., Tyler (Jennifer) Haviland, Lauren Haviland, Lyla and Cole Haviland. She will also be dearly missed by her great-grandchildren, Elijah Watson, Michael Duswalt, and Elliot Haviland. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John A. Haviland Jr.; and her dear daughter Sharon (Haviland) Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, November 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station. Here, guests can share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, in the Corpus Christi Church, Round Lake. All others may view the live-streamed service at 1 p.m. on the Corpus Christi Church Facebook page. Interment will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. A memorial service celebrating Joan's life is being planned for the larger community in the future. Memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to: The Benedictine Monks of Weston Priory, 58 Priory Hill Rd, Weston, VT, 05161-6400. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Joan's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Corpus Christi Church Facebook page
