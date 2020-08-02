1/1
Joan (Dippo) Hogan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hogan, Joan Dippo LATHAM Joan Dippo Hogan, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was the wife of the late John T. Hogan, who died in 1977. Born in Troy, daughter of the late William "Gil" and Helen Fletcher Dippo, she resided in Latham most of her lifetime and summered at Dyken Pond. She married her husband John on January 12, 1947. She had been employed by the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles for many years, retiring in the early 90s. She was a former communicant of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Latham and was a longtime member of the Colonie Lodge of Elks. She loved to travel with her sister Barbara and her granddaughter Nicole and enjoyed bus trips to the casinos. She is the devoted mother of Ruth (Nick) Positano, Kathleen Campion, Joan (Ted) Frenzel, Jack (Cathy) Hogan and Joseph (Kim Christman) Hogan; grandmother of Nicole (Jon) White, John (Lauren) Hogan, Patrick (Tess) Hogan, Travis (Toni) Frenzel, Mercedes and Michaela Hogan; great-grandmother of Emily and Jacob White; sister of Barbara (late Harry) Dahl and the late William (late Mary) Dippo. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, August 7, at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens in Colonie. Please line up inside main gate. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained at the graveside. There will be no calling hours. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 1, 2020
I am so sorry Joan was such a special person. I am so Blessed to have her a part if my life.
Pearl Ellen Rock
Friend
August 1, 2020
To all of Joan’s Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved