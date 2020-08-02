Hogan, Joan Dippo LATHAM Joan Dippo Hogan, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was the wife of the late John T. Hogan, who died in 1977. Born in Troy, daughter of the late William "Gil" and Helen Fletcher Dippo, she resided in Latham most of her lifetime and summered at Dyken Pond. She married her husband John on January 12, 1947. She had been employed by the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles for many years, retiring in the early 90s. She was a former communicant of Our Lady of Assumption Church in Latham and was a longtime member of the Colonie Lodge of Elks. She loved to travel with her sister Barbara and her granddaughter Nicole and enjoyed bus trips to the casinos. She is the devoted mother of Ruth (Nick) Positano, Kathleen Campion, Joan (Ted) Frenzel, Jack (Cathy) Hogan and Joseph (Kim Christman) Hogan; grandmother of Nicole (Jon) White, John (Lauren) Hogan, Patrick (Tess) Hogan, Travis (Toni) Frenzel, Mercedes and Michaela Hogan; great-grandmother of Emily and Jacob White; sister of Barbara (late Harry) Dahl and the late William (late Mary) Dippo. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, August 7, at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens in Colonie. Please line up inside main gate. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained at the graveside. There will be no calling hours. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com
