Gibson, Joan Hopfmann RALEIGH, N.C. Joan Hopfmann Gibson, 89, passed away after declining health on January 23, 2020. Joan was born on February 25, 1930, in White Plains, N.Y., she graduated from SUNY New Paltz, N.Y. She raised her family in Defreestville. Joan taught fifth grade in Troy. Loving wife of 47 years to the late William H. Gibson. After moving family to Raleigh, N.C. in 1972, she worked as an administrative secretary for Northern Telecom, NORTEL, where she retired. She enjoyed her water aerobics classes at Gold's Gym and her Fellowship with her Widowed Persons Group. Most of all, she enjoyed her time spent with family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Elizabeth Hopfmann; her husband, William H. Gibson Sr.; her son, Gregory Wayne Gibson. She is survived and cherished by her beloved daughter and caregiver, Sharon Soukup (Guy Soukup); loving son, Bill Gibson (Barbara Gibson); loving daughter, Gail Futrell (Mike Futrell); adored grandchildren, Shawn Soukup, Christopher Futrell, Lori Powell (Brian Powell), Jennifer Gosh (Jack Gosh); great-grandchildren, Emma, Colt and Addie Powell and John and Jeremiah Gosh. You were a wonderful woman first, now you are an angel... Maybe you always were.... Family and friends are invited and may call at the Gardner Earl Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, Oakwood Avenue on Thursday, January 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at the Gardner Earl Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Please www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 28, 2020