Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Joan Inglis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Inglis, Sister Joan ALBANY Joan Inglis, a Religious of the Sacred Heart, died on May 6, 2019, in Albany. Sister Joan Inglis was born in Waterbury, Conn., on March 9, 1942, the third child of Wallace J. and Edith K (O'Connor) Inglis. A religious for forty-eight years, Joan first entered religious life as a Sister of Mercy. In 1971, she transferred her vows to the Society of the Sacred Heart. In 1977 she made her first vows as a Religious of the Sacred Heart in Boston, and final profession in 1981 in Assisi, Italy. Joan earned a B.A. in education from St. Joseph College in West Hartford, Conn., in 1964. She went on to graduate studies at Boston College, earning a M.Ed. in guidance and counseling in 1968 and an M.S.A. in administration from the University of Notre Dame in 1978. In her early years as a religious, Joan was a high school counselor at Newton Country Day School in Newton, Mass. Later she directed a communications laboratory for middle school students at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Maryland. For the next nine years, Joan was head of middle schools at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Princeton, N.J., and at Duchesne Academy in Houston, Texas. Sister Inglis later served for nine years in Albany as administrator of Kenwood, a facility caring for the aged and infirm religious of the Sacred Heart. She was a trustee of the retirement centers both in Albany and in St. Charles, Mo. In 1992, Joan began a ministry that integrated her lifelong dedication to education, health and working with the elderly poor. In later years, she and Sister Natalie Runfola resided at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Albany's South End. Together they touched deeply the lives of many people in the surrounding community. Among Joan's activities were helping undocumented people seeking asylum and tutoring disadvantaged children in a nearby public school. For several years, Joan struggled with a variety of cancers. When diagnosed with leukemia in 2017, she was forced to discontinue her active ministries. During this time, she was blessed with the strong support of sisters in her religious community, along with many friends in her parish and neighborhood. Sister Inglis is survived by her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart and her brother, Wallace, a Hawaii resident. She was predeceased by her sister Anita, whose husband, Patrick Drewry, and their nine children reside in Waterbury and surrounding Connecticut communities. She was also beloved by two generations of nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish (South End Community). The church is located at 95 Fourth Avenue (corner of Franklin Street) in Albany. A visiting hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be a reception in the parish hall following the burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63108.







Inglis, Sister Joan ALBANY Joan Inglis, a Religious of the Sacred Heart, died on May 6, 2019, in Albany. Sister Joan Inglis was born in Waterbury, Conn., on March 9, 1942, the third child of Wallace J. and Edith K (O'Connor) Inglis. A religious for forty-eight years, Joan first entered religious life as a Sister of Mercy. In 1971, she transferred her vows to the Society of the Sacred Heart. In 1977 she made her first vows as a Religious of the Sacred Heart in Boston, and final profession in 1981 in Assisi, Italy. Joan earned a B.A. in education from St. Joseph College in West Hartford, Conn., in 1964. She went on to graduate studies at Boston College, earning a M.Ed. in guidance and counseling in 1968 and an M.S.A. in administration from the University of Notre Dame in 1978. In her early years as a religious, Joan was a high school counselor at Newton Country Day School in Newton, Mass. Later she directed a communications laboratory for middle school students at Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Maryland. For the next nine years, Joan was head of middle schools at Stuart Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Princeton, N.J., and at Duchesne Academy in Houston, Texas. Sister Inglis later served for nine years in Albany as administrator of Kenwood, a facility caring for the aged and infirm religious of the Sacred Heart. She was a trustee of the retirement centers both in Albany and in St. Charles, Mo. In 1992, Joan began a ministry that integrated her lifelong dedication to education, health and working with the elderly poor. In later years, she and Sister Natalie Runfola resided at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Albany's South End. Together they touched deeply the lives of many people in the surrounding community. Among Joan's activities were helping undocumented people seeking asylum and tutoring disadvantaged children in a nearby public school. For several years, Joan struggled with a variety of cancers. When diagnosed with leukemia in 2017, she was forced to discontinue her active ministries. During this time, she was blessed with the strong support of sisters in her religious community, along with many friends in her parish and neighborhood. Sister Inglis is survived by her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart and her brother, Wallace, a Hawaii resident. She was predeceased by her sister Anita, whose husband, Patrick Drewry, and their nine children reside in Waterbury and surrounding Connecticut communities. She was also beloved by two generations of nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, in St. Francis of Assisi Parish (South End Community). The church is located at 95 Fourth Avenue (corner of Franklin Street) in Albany. A visiting hour will begin at 9:30 a.m. There will be a reception in the parish hall following the burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63108. reillyandson.com Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close