Joan J. Chamberlain
Chamberlain, Joan J. POESTENKILL Joan J. Chamberlain, 82 of Plank Road, died on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital after a short illness. Born in Poestenkill, Joan was the daughter of the late Joseph Hall and Edna Kaiser Hall Church. Joan was a lifelong resident of Poestenkill and had jobs at Albany Felt and Garden Way along with being a homemaker. She was a member of the Stephentown Center Community Church where she was the organist. Joan enjoyed gardening and tending to her lawn on her John Deere tractor. Survivors include her sons, Shawn W. (Gwen), Russell E. (Maryellen) and Mark Chamberlain; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Services were private with burial in the Woodside Cemetery, Poestenkill. Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
