Rice, Joan K. GREENVILLE Joan K. Rice, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Greene Meadows in Catskill. Born in Islip, Long Island on November 12, 1926, she was daughter of the late Charles and Viola Watts Rice. Joan served as housekeeper and secretary at the various Episcopal churches where her late brother, Reverend Charles G. Rice Jr., served as rector. Joan was a communicant of Christ Episcopal Church in Greenville, served on the Altar Guild, and was a member of Episcopal Church Women. Joan is survived by two nephews, Dale (Joy) Rice and Glenn (Janet) Rice; a niece, Sally (Clyde) Leavelle; grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents and brother, Joan was predeceased by another brother, Dale Rice. A calling hour will be on Saturday, August 24, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Christ Episcopal Church, 11226 State Route 32, Greenville. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. in the church with Reverend Mark Diebel officiating, followed by burial in the family plot in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 278, Greenville, NY, 12083 would be appreciated. Condolence page available at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2019