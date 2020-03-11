Walsh, Joan L. ALBANY Joan L. Walsh left this world on March 9, 2020. She was born in Albany on April 19, 19 "something," the daughter of the late Leo and Alvina Somerville. She was the dear wife of the late William F. Walsh. Joan was predeceased by her brothers, Leo Somerville and Richard Somerville; as well as nephew Lee Somerville. She is survived by her brother Reverend Alvin J. Somerville, OFM Conv.; her beloved daughters, Dr. Amy Walsh (Howard Malamood), and Megan A. Hart (Robert); and her six beloved grandchildren, Luke (Deborah), Mark (Marisa), Paul, Kyra, and Megan Malamood, and Matthew Hart. She leaves behind her sister-in-law Marcia Somerville of Wilmington, Del.; nephews, Shane, Kelly, Kevin and Brian Somerville; and many dear cousins and friends. Joan was greatly loved by her family and all who had the opportunity to know her. She was a guiding light in the lives of her children and grandchildren. As her brother Jack (Father Alvin) said, "Life won't be the same without her." Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Friday at 10 a.m., and from there to St. Vincent DePaul Church, Madison Avenue at Partridge Street, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020