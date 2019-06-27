LaBarge, Joan LATHAM Joan LaBarge, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Joan was the daughter of the late Red and Helen Lefeve. Joan worked in the North Colonie School District before her retirement. Joan loved traveling and attending her granddaughter's events. She also enjoyed theatre and was a volunteer at Proctors for many years. Joan is survived by her two sons, Steven LaBarge (Mary) and Michael LaBarge (Rita Gaffney). She was the loving "Nana Joan" to Dr. Chantel Davenport (Chris), Kristi LaBarge and Kasey LaBarge. She is also survived by siblings, Janet Wheeler, John Lefeve (Lorraine) and Barb Santamore. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Joan is predeceased by her daughter, Lori Davenport (Dan); and her longtime companion Jack Ferguson. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 1, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet, New York 12189. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made online to the of Upstate New York at www.KomenUpstateNewYork.org To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 27 to June 30, 2019