Perry, Joan LaMora HALFMOON Joan LaMora Perry, age 96 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Amsterdam. She was born on January 31, 1924, in Little Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late George T. and Alice Kenney LaMora. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest N. Perry, whom she married on June 28, 1940; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Hover. Joan studied music for many years under the direction of the late Laura Waffner. She loved playing her piano, guitar, mandolin, cooking, sewing, and working in her flower garden. She was an avid reader of Danielle Steel books. She loved her two dogs named Mickey and Pudgy. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Crescent where she served as a lector. She is survived by her children, Robert E. (Patricia) Perry, Ernest J. (Deborah) Perry, and Joan Alice Hover; grandchildren, Edward (Kim) Perry, Kenneth Perry, Karen (Brett) Taylor, Bruce Perry, Jennifer (Scott) Hickey, John Perry, and Amanda (Mark) Hayes; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother Ray; sisters, Sheila, Marlene; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Halfmoon Seniors, 287 Lower Newtown Rd., Waterford, NY 12188, or to St. Mary's Church in Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, NY 12188.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020