Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan LaMora Perry. View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Send Flowers Obituary

Perry, Joan LaMora HALFMOON Joan LaMora Perry, age 96 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Amsterdam. She was born on January 31, 1924, in Little Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late George T. and Alice Kenney LaMora. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest N. Perry, whom she married on June 28, 1940; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Hover. Joan studied music for many years under the direction of the late Laura Waffner. She loved playing her piano, guitar, mandolin, cooking, sewing, and working in her flower garden. She was an avid reader of Danielle Steel books. She loved her two dogs named Mickey and Pudgy. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Crescent where she served as a lector. She is survived by her children, Robert E. (Patricia) Perry, Ernest J. (Deborah) Perry, and Joan Alice Hover; grandchildren, Edward (Kim) Perry, Kenneth Perry, Karen (Brett) Taylor, Bruce Perry, Jennifer (Scott) Hickey, John Perry, and Amanda (Mark) Hayes; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother Ray; sisters, Sheila, Marlene; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Halfmoon Seniors, 287 Lower Newtown Rd., Waterford, NY 12188, or to St. Mary's Church in Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, NY 12188.







Perry, Joan LaMora HALFMOON Joan LaMora Perry, age 96 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Capstone Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Amsterdam. She was born on January 31, 1924, in Little Falls, N.Y., the daughter of the late George T. and Alice Kenney LaMora. She was predeceased by her husband Ernest N. Perry, whom she married on June 28, 1940; and her son-in-law, Kenneth Hover. Joan studied music for many years under the direction of the late Laura Waffner. She loved playing her piano, guitar, mandolin, cooking, sewing, and working in her flower garden. She was an avid reader of Danielle Steel books. She loved her two dogs named Mickey and Pudgy. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Crescent where she served as a lector. She is survived by her children, Robert E. (Patricia) Perry, Ernest J. (Deborah) Perry, and Joan Alice Hover; grandchildren, Edward (Kim) Perry, Kenneth Perry, Karen (Brett) Taylor, Bruce Perry, Jennifer (Scott) Hickey, John Perry, and Amanda (Mark) Hayes; 12 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother Ray; sisters, Sheila, Marlene; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waterford. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Halfmoon Seniors, 287 Lower Newtown Rd., Waterford, NY 12188, or to St. Mary's Church in Crescent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, NY 12188. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close