Barden, Joan M. WYNANTSKILL Joan M. Barden, 68, entered eternal life on Friday, June 12, 2020, at home in the beloved hands of her cherished daughter Jess, and in the company of her beautiful cat Pooka. Born in Albany, Joan was the daughter of the late James and Gwendolyn Child Carroll. She graduated from Albany High School, and was employed by the Albany County Department of Social Services as a social worker. Joan loved traveling, and enjoyed being with people and animals. Funeral services will be held privately. Those wishing to remember Joan in a special way may send a contribution to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message for the family please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.