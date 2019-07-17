Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Bedell. View Sign Service Information W C Brady's Sons Inc 97 Mansion St Coxsackie , NY 12051 (518)-731-8000 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM W C Brady's Sons Inc 97 Mansion St Coxsackie , NY 12051 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bedell, Joan M. WEST COXSACKIE Joan M. Bedell, age 77 of West Coxsackie, passed away on July 15, 2019, in Albany. Her loving family was by her side. Joan was born on January 4, 1942, in Greenville and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Grace (Schultz) Lamb. Joan worked many years as a waitress at the former Balsam Shade Resort in Greenville. She was always very active, whether it was frequenting yard sales, spending time outdoors tending to her flowers, or tanning and relaxing in the pool. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and loved ones, especially when she beats them at scrabble or passes on her own version of sage advice like "flow with the flow." Her young, sassy, funny and spit-fire soul will live on and be remembered forever by those she loved and those who loved her. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years, Allan Bedell; along with her two children, David (Lori) and Sandra (Kevin); five grandchildren, Matthew (Gabriel), Sarah (Dominick), Logan, Charles and Hannah; two sisters, Marguerite and Gladys; as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and many loving friends. Anyone who has ever met Joan knows that she radiates positivity and optimism and she will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Joan's life on Thursday, July 18, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the W.C. Brady's Sons Funeral Home Inc., 97 Mansion St., Coxsackie. A prayer service will take place at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ravena Rescue Squad, 1 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143 or the New Baltimore Fire District, Station #1, 77 Gill Rd., P.O. Box 390, New Baltimore, NY, 12124. Condolences may be made at







