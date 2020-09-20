1/1
Joan M. Bevins
Bevins, Joan M. ALBANY Joan M. Bevins, 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Born in Benevento, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Alessandro and Marguerite (Maglione) Buonanno. Joan was married to the late Joseph N. Bevins who passed away in 2004. Joan was a member of the VFW Auxiliary of Sheehy Palmer Post # 6776. She also loved gardening, reading and cooking. She is survived by her children, Michelle Bevins and Joe (Jenna) Bevins; her granddaughter Antoinette Bevins; and niece Melissa Curcio. She is also survived by her siblings, Gemma, Pio, Maria, Gina, Carmella, Anthony and Marianna; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Alfonzia, Pasquale, Fred, Antoinette, Michael and Nancy. The family would like to thank the staff of Westmere Dialysis (Fresenius) for their care and compassion. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany on Tuesday, September 22, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Funeral services for Joan will be celebrated at 12:45 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation in the church. In accordance with mandated health guidelines, masks, social distancing and contract tracing will be required at the church. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the National Kidney Foundation of Northeastern New York, 501 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12295 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 20, 2020.
