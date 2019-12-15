Carll, Joan M. ALBANY Joan M. Carll, 96, entered Eternal Life Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late George and Agnes McDonough Syrie. Joan retired in 1981 from Tobin Packing. She was a longtime communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church, where she was a dedicated volunteer at the Thrift Store and member of the Rosary Guild. She was the wife of the late James J. Carll; dear mother of the late Robert E. Carll; beloved sister of Margaret A. Charland; survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a niece and nephew; her special friends, Heidi Stack, Rosemary Mineau, Linda Carmody and Wanda Kozilski and many other friends. A special thank you to SPNRC, especially 3 West for the extraordinary care provided to Joan. Funeral services Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 607 Central Ave., Albany, N.Y. (Fr. John Bradley Way). The Rite of Committal will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church in Joan's memory. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019