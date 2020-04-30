|
Clemens, Joan M. LATHAM Joan M. Clemens, 92 of Latham, beloved wife of the late Joseph Clemens, entered eternal life on April 29, 2020. Born on February 10, 1928, in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Zachary and Sophie (Mokryzski) Yurkiewicz. She was raised in Watervliet until the age of 14. Joan was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1946. Joan married Joseph Clemens on August 15, 1948, cherishing 70 years of marriage before his passing on January 23, 2019. Joan was a key punch operator employed with Montgomery Wards in Menands for 26 years before retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192 Ladies Auxiliary, Young at Heart at St. Ambrose Church and former member of the Latham Craft Club. She was also very involved at Our Lady of the Assumption Church where she was a lector, eucharistic minister, choir member and member of the 55'ers. Joan is survived by her loving children, Cynthia J. Clemens, and Richard J. Clemens; as well as her cherished grandsons, Cole W. and Chandler S. Clements. She is also survived by her niece Lorraine Vandenburgh; and nephew Jack Skrocky. Joan was predeceased her sister, Ann Skrocky. Graveside services will be on Friday, May 1, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Interment beside her beloved Joe will take place in St. Mary Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Our Lady of Assumption, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020