Couchman, Joan M. HALFMOON Joan M. Couchman, age 73 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Born on May 16, 1946, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eleanor Melligan. Joan worked in the benefits department for the N.Y.S. Personnel Group for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing Scrabble with her family, and doing genealogy research on her family history. She was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake. She is survived by her husband David J. Couchman; son David W. (Amy) Couchman; daughters, Amy (Michael) Serpe, and Heather Gayne; her siblings, Ellen Palmer, Joseph Melligan, Roberta Lunsford, Mary Mastroianni, and Charlene Furlong; her sisters-in-law, Mary Kathleen Barringer, and Christine Couchman; and her brother-in-law Thomas Couchman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James, Amber, Ryan, Tia, Evan, Kyle, Matthew, and Mia. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Church in Round Lake. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, donations may be made in her memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation by going to jdrf.org/donate. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019