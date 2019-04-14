Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Crucetti, Joan M. WATERVLIET Joan M. McCarty Crucetti, 87, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home in the Port Schuyler section of Watervliet. She was born in Cohoes on March 28, 1932, the daughter of the late William and Edith Popart McCarty. Following her marriage in June of 1952, she moved to Watervliet and was a homemaker. She raised her family in Port Schuyler and in St. Brigid's Church and school. She loved bingo and could be found at her own personal table at the Watervliet Elks and St. Brigid's Hall. She was an avid reader, loved her crossword puzzle books and was known as "Mom" to everyone at Valente's Restaurant. When her kids were younger, she enjoyed vacations in the Hague on Lake George and Ogunquit Beach, Maine and later vacations with her husband George to Hawaii and Puerto Rico. She was the beloved wife of the late George A. Crucetti who died in 2013; loving mother of Victoria Carmello of Green Island, Anthony (Carol) Crucetti of Wynantskill, William (Margie) Crucetti, Linda (Dan Doran) Crucetti and Paul Crucetti all of Watervliet; adored grandmother of Christina (Robert) Fortin, Nicholas (Christina) Crucetti; great-grandmother of Camila and Stella Crucetti and Aubrie and Robbie Fortin; sister of Gerald McCarty of Watervliet; aunt of Jerome and Mary Ellen Curcetti and their children, Jennifer, Rebecca and Gavin; and several other nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 2416 7th Avenue, Watervliet with Reverend Donald Rutherford, Pastor officiating. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Cummings Funeral Home, 643 Third Avenue (Rt. 32 South of Arsenal), Watervliet on Monday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 (







643 3rd Avenue

Watervliet , NY 12189

