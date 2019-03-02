Despart, Joan M. WYNANTSKILL Joan M. Despart, 84, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newport, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Delia Muir. Joan married her love, Edward Despart, in 1956 sharing nearly 63 years of marriage. Together they raised seven children. Joan was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, crafts and sewing. She was a master cake decorator and created countless wedding cakes. She loved finding hidden treasures at garage sales and thrift stores while out exploring with her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed putting together puzzles and completing crosswords. Spending time with her family was always her biggest joy. She is survived by her husband Edward Despart; her children, Michael (Dawn) Despart, Suzanne (Brian) Ellsworth, Lori (Dan) Flanders, and Edward (Lisa), Stephen (Lisa), Gary (Siobhan) and James (Kathy) Despart. Joan is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three brothers and one sister. Joan's family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for the loving care and comfort they provided. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. immediately following the calling hours in the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Despart.
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 2, 2019