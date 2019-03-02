Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Despart. View Sign

Despart, Joan M. WYNANTSKILL Joan M. Despart, 84, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newport, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Delia Muir. Joan married her love, Edward Despart, in 1956 sharing nearly 63 years of marriage. Together they raised seven children. Joan was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, crafts and sewing. She was a master cake decorator and created countless wedding cakes. She loved finding hidden treasures at garage sales and thrift stores while out exploring with her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed putting together puzzles and completing crosswords. Spending time with her family was always her biggest joy. She is survived by her husband Edward Despart; her children, Michael (Dawn) Despart, Suzanne (Brian) Ellsworth, Lori (Dan) Flanders, and Edward (Lisa), Stephen (Lisa), Gary (Siobhan) and James (Kathy) Despart. Joan is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three brothers and one sister. Joan's family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for the loving care and comfort they provided. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. immediately following the calling hours in the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







Despart, Joan M. WYNANTSKILL Joan M. Despart, 84, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newport, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Delia Muir. Joan married her love, Edward Despart, in 1956 sharing nearly 63 years of marriage. Together they raised seven children. Joan was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, crafts and sewing. She was a master cake decorator and created countless wedding cakes. She loved finding hidden treasures at garage sales and thrift stores while out exploring with her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed putting together puzzles and completing crosswords. Spending time with her family was always her biggest joy. She is survived by her husband Edward Despart; her children, Michael (Dawn) Despart, Suzanne (Brian) Ellsworth, Lori (Dan) Flanders, and Edward (Lisa), Stephen (Lisa), Gary (Siobhan) and James (Kathy) Despart. Joan is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three brothers and one sister. Joan's family would like to thank the staff of Community Hospice for the loving care and comfort they provided. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W.J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3. Funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. immediately following the calling hours in the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Funeral Home W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home

1700 Washington Ave

Rensselaer , NY 12144

(518) 286-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close