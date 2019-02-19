DiGiulio, Joan M. ALBANY Joan M. DiGiulio, 87, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born on June 20, 1931, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Isabella Frasier. Joan attended local schools and went on to Albany Business College upon graduation from high school. Joan worked as a banquet waitress for many years for the Holiday Inn before going to work for the N.Y.S. Bar Association. She loved to golf, bowl and cook. Most of all, Joan loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred U. DiGiulio. She is survived by her sons, Alfred DiGiulio Jr. (Brigid) and John DiGiulio; and grandchildren, Alfred DiGiulio III and Jacquelyn Fallon (Shaun). Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 20, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 21, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019