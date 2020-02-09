Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. LaBelle. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Historic St. Mary's Church Send Flowers Obituary

LaBelle, Joan M. RENSSELAER Joan M. LaBelle, age 86, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Rosewood Gardens Nursing Home. Born in Albany on November 16, 1933, daughter of the late Matthew P. and Alice (Palmer) Hart, Joan grew up in Rensselaer. She attended Rensselaer Junior and Senior High School, class of 1952. She worked for Domestic Finance Corporation and The Albany Luggage Shop. Joan was a member of Melvin Roads Auxiliary. Beloved wife of the late Raymond A. LaBelle. They enjoyed 64 and a half years together until his death in 2016. They enjoyed camping in their RV taking trips to Maine and South Carolina. They also enjoyed trips to Las Vegas and Saratoga. Joan is survived by her two sons, Lee J. LaBelle of Guilderland and Richard P. (Eileen) LaBelle of East Greenbush. Grandmother of Michele, Adrien, Courtney and Sean; great-grandmother of Haylee and Ayden; step-grandmother of John and the late Robbie; sister of the late Gerald J. Hart Sr.; aunt of Gerald J. Hart Jr and Janis Dominelli. The family would like to thank the staff of Rosewood Gardens for the care they provided Joan. Calling hours private at the convenience of the family. A funeral Mass will be held on February 11, in Historic St. Mary's Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.







