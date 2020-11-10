1/1
Lockhart, Joan M. WATERFORD Joan M. Lockhart, 75 of Waterford, passed unexpectedly on November 7, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Marie Sorel. Joan is survived by her husband of 53 years, William Lockhart; her daughter Kimberly Curtin (Clark); son David Lockhart (Melanie); granddaughters, Taylor Drummond (Scott) and Devhan Lockhart; grandsons, Cameron Curtin and Connor Curtin; great-grandsons, Henry Drummond and Jack Drummond; brothers, Peter Sorel (Marion) and Richard Sorel (Chelli); and brother-in-law Douglas Coulombe. Also survived by his nieces, nephews and family friends. Joan was predeceased by her sister Arlene Coulombe. Joan was an avid traveler, she loved her trips to Hawaii and Las Vegas and spending winters in Florida and summers at the lake. She was a kind and considerate loving soul who cherished time spent with family and friends playing games and talking. Joan enjoyed spending time knitting dishcloths, "hats" and mittens, and with the recent pandemic she turned to sewing masks. She will be missed by all that knew her. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make donations in Joan's name to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2020.
