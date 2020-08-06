Malinski, Joan M. GUILDERLAND Joan M. Malinski, 88 of Guilderland, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Evergreen Commons. Joan was born in Albany, she was the daughter of Robert and Frances (Lasperance) LaMay. She retired after 33 years as an executive secretary for the New York State Dept. of Higher Education. Survivors include her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert T. Malinski; sister-in-law Joan Malinski; and dear friends, Mike (Yvonne) Sgambelluri, and Richard (Carol) Sleasman. She was predeceased by her brother Robert LaMay; and brother-in-law James Malinski. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday from 12-2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. Due to COVID-19, masks are required along with social distancing. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.