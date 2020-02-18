Nacy, Joan M. HALFMOON Joan d'Arc Nacy, age 96 of Halfmoon, formerly of Mari-Nol Dr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home. Born on June 23, 1923, in La Patrie, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Fortunat and Rose St. Onge. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard T. Nacy Sr.; her son Leonard T. Nacy Jr.; and her brother Urban St. Onge. In her younger years, Joan was an avid ice skater at Carlson's in Cohoes. She worked in the Shenendehowa cafeteria for many years, retiring in 1986. She was an accomplished seamstress all of her life, and made beautiful clothes for her granddaughter as she was growing up. Joan was very active in St. Mary's Church in Crescent where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, and brought the Eucharist to the residents of the Bishop Hubbard Senior Housing for 14 years. She made many kneeler covers and chair covers, purificators, stoles, and vestments for the priests. She was a co-founder and charter member of the Halfmoon Senior Center where she enjoyed serving meals and participated in many activities. She is survived by her daughters, Leann Nacy and Rosann Nacy; granddaughter Emily (Kyle) Cooper; and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jason, and Myla; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the staff of Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home for all of the excellent and loving care they provided to Joan. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halfmoon Seniors, 287 Lower Newtown Rd., Waterford, NY 12188.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 18, 2020