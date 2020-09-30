O'Grady, Joan M. TROY Joan Marie O'Grady, 85 of Lansingburgh, peacefully entered into eternal life on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Lillian M. Mero Hammond; and was the beloved wife of nearly 66 years of Francis G. "Frank" O'Grady of Lansingburgh. Joan was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1953. Mrs. O'Grady retired from the N.Y.S. Office of General Services in Albany. Joan loved to play golf and electronic games on the computer. She spent a lot of time since 1975 camping at Lake Pleasant in Speculator. She was a member of the Troy AOH, a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Troy and currently at St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband, Frank, include her dear brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to Joan's visitation on Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (corner of 115th Street and Fourth Avenue in Lansingburgh), Troy which will be followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. in St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh. Facial covering (mask) and six foot social distancing must be adhered to both inside and outside of the funeral home and church where there are capacity limitations. Hand sanitizer will be available at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lansingburgh. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, in memory of Joan M. O'Grady. Please feel free to express your online condolences at sanvidgefuneralhome.com