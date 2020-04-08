Audi, Joan M. Pagliuco GUILDERLAND Joan M. Pagliuco Audi, 88, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Our Lady of Mercy Life Center after a brief illness. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, Eugene J. Audi, former owner of Eugene's Sidedoor Cafe. She is survived by her sons, Mark and David Audi. There will be a private service for immediate family only, followed by entombment in St. Agnes Cemetery. The family hopes to have a celebration of life later this summer. For a longer obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 8, 2020