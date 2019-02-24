Silvia, Joan M. WESTERLO Joan M. Silvia, 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born in East Greenbush on October 11, 1947 to the late Edward and Myrtle Scott. After marrying Joseph C. Silvia, Jr., Joan became the mother of seven boys and raised them in their home in Hannacroix. Joan would chauffeur the boys baseball teams, and enjoyed fishing and playing scratch-off tickets. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Justin Michael Silvia; and seven of her siblings. Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph C. Silvia, Jr.; her sons, Joseph C. III, John Joseph Sr., James Walter, Jason, Jeffrey Alan, and Jesse Paul Silvia; her 13 grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; her siblings, Bobby and Judy; and many nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Monday, February 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will take place in Greenville Cemetery in the spring-time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, PO Box 340, Greenville, NY 12083. Condolences can be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019