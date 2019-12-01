|
Soucy, Joan M. HALFMOON Joan M. Soucy, 75 of Upper Newtown Rd., passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Rosewood Gardens in East Greenbush. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Alice M. Hooghkerk Hassett. She was a 1963 graduate of Columbia High School. Joan retired from Merry Maids of Clifton Park after 15 years of service. She was a generous person and contributed to numerous charities including and the Muscular Dystrophy Society. Joan was noted to be a good cook and also enjoyed gardening. She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren. She was the widow of Henry W. Soucy who died in 1999. She is survived by her loving children, Joanne Soucy (Ronald Montanari) of Cohoes and Jennifer Gannon (Robert) of Stillwater; and her cousin Linda Boucher of Wynantskill. She was the sister of the late Raymond P. Hassett and proud grandmother of Amanda Montanari, John Henry, James Patrick and Jay Thomas Gannon. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. 12 p.m., prior to the service. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 1, 2019