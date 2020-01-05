Vischer, Joan M. SARATOGA SPRINGS Joan M. Vischer, formerly of Ballston Lake and a resident of Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on January 3, 2020. Born on June 26, 1934, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Michael Sano and Catherine Aunt Sano. She was married to Eldert Vischer who passed away on February 4, 1993. Mrs. Vischer worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for over 13 years; and was a receptionist for the Veterans Housing in Ballston Spa from 2000 to 2010. She was a volunteer for the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs for many years. She had a great love for the New York Yankees and the Boston Celtics. In her leisure, she loved to go to the Saratoga Racetrack and bet on the horses. Survivors include her son, Eldert Vischer of Mechanicville; her sister, Ann Lauterborn of Albany; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be from 12 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, with funeral services following at 3 p.m. in the Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.tunisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020