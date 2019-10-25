Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Marcia Bradley. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Funeral service 10:30 AM St. Henry's Church 39 Old Rte 66 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley, Joan Marcia SARATOGA, Calif. Joan Marcia Bradley (Joan Dick), aged 87, passed away peacefully, with family by her side and with her in spirit, on October 22, 2019, in Saratoga, Calif. Joan Dick was born on June 10, 1932, in Albany to Gertrude Shannon Dick and Dr. Harold P. Dick. Joan graduated from the Albany Academy for Girls and Sargent College at Boston University. Following in the footsteps of her sister Marion, Joan became a physical education teacher - first in Berlin, N.H. and then at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School in Acton, Mass. Fondly known as "Mrs. B," Joan was a very popular gym teacher who also coached field hockey, softball and served as an advisor to the Acton Boxborough hockey cheerleaders. Tall, athletic, with a sunny disposition and a contagious smile, "Mrs. B" was also sought out by many teenage girls for her quiet counsel. It was at Sargent College that Joan was introduced by her friend Marilyn (Bicky) Abbott, to Richard "Dick" Bradley on a blind date. Many of their dates took place at professional hockey games at the Boston Garden, as Dick served as the back-up goalie for the Boston Bruins. They married on December 27, 1952, in Albany. After a short stint with the Marine Corps at Camp LeJeune, N.C., Joan and Dick moved to Berlin, N.H. They raised a beautiful family of four children: Pam, Penny, Mike and Doug. The Bradley home fondly became known as "bughouse corner" or "grand central station," a hub where kids liked to hang out, play pool and get their skates sharpened. Joan was the workhorse behind the annual Bradley Christmas Eve open house as she spent weeks preparing food and decorating. Joan was nicknamed "Saint Joan" by most of Dick's friends for having to put up with him and his bellyaching about her cooking or whatever else. Never a complainer, Joan was a diplomat, a connector of hearts and spirits. She also was a lucky charm - winning countless contests over the years (including a car), many races at Saratoga Race Track, and so many Bingo games at her retirement center that she was temporarily suspended! Joan's favorite place on earth was her beloved camp at Glass Lake outside of Albany. Built by her parents in the 1930's, it is a warm cottage overlooking a pristine lake. It was her quiet place to rest, watch the gorgeous sunsets and enjoy the fruits of a full, simple life. But it also was sometimes a "party" place. Friends came from far and wide to participate in the annual Bradley Glass Lake Bakes each August, and Joan welcomed them all with open arms and loaves of her famous oatmeal bread. Joan was preceded in death by her sister Marion Quist and their parents. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard J. "Dick" Bradley; and her four children, grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews: her daughter Pamela J. Bradley and partner Rob Stewart of Beverly, Mass., her son Michael R. Bradley and his wife Janet McTammany Bradley of Saratoga Springs, her son Douglas P. Bradley and his wife Deb Barry of Nashua N.H., and her daughter Penny Ann Bradley of Saratoga Calif.; her grandchildren, Jenna Bradley, Shaun Bradley, Rebecca Reyes, Greg Reyes Jr., Nicolas Janson and Chad Janson. She is also survived by her special niece/caregiver Kathleen Quist Janson and Kathleen's husband Jeffrey of Saratoga, Calif. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Rte 66, Averill Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 or online at God blessed us with a very special Mom and we are grateful to have known and loved her. May she who delighted in family wholeness and love rest in peace. Visit







Bradley, Joan Marcia SARATOGA, Calif. Joan Marcia Bradley (Joan Dick), aged 87, passed away peacefully, with family by her side and with her in spirit, on October 22, 2019, in Saratoga, Calif. Joan Dick was born on June 10, 1932, in Albany to Gertrude Shannon Dick and Dr. Harold P. Dick. Joan graduated from the Albany Academy for Girls and Sargent College at Boston University. Following in the footsteps of her sister Marion, Joan became a physical education teacher - first in Berlin, N.H. and then at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School in Acton, Mass. Fondly known as "Mrs. B," Joan was a very popular gym teacher who also coached field hockey, softball and served as an advisor to the Acton Boxborough hockey cheerleaders. Tall, athletic, with a sunny disposition and a contagious smile, "Mrs. B" was also sought out by many teenage girls for her quiet counsel. It was at Sargent College that Joan was introduced by her friend Marilyn (Bicky) Abbott, to Richard "Dick" Bradley on a blind date. Many of their dates took place at professional hockey games at the Boston Garden, as Dick served as the back-up goalie for the Boston Bruins. They married on December 27, 1952, in Albany. After a short stint with the Marine Corps at Camp LeJeune, N.C., Joan and Dick moved to Berlin, N.H. They raised a beautiful family of four children: Pam, Penny, Mike and Doug. The Bradley home fondly became known as "bughouse corner" or "grand central station," a hub where kids liked to hang out, play pool and get their skates sharpened. Joan was the workhorse behind the annual Bradley Christmas Eve open house as she spent weeks preparing food and decorating. Joan was nicknamed "Saint Joan" by most of Dick's friends for having to put up with him and his bellyaching about her cooking or whatever else. Never a complainer, Joan was a diplomat, a connector of hearts and spirits. She also was a lucky charm - winning countless contests over the years (including a car), many races at Saratoga Race Track, and so many Bingo games at her retirement center that she was temporarily suspended! Joan's favorite place on earth was her beloved camp at Glass Lake outside of Albany. Built by her parents in the 1930's, it is a warm cottage overlooking a pristine lake. It was her quiet place to rest, watch the gorgeous sunsets and enjoy the fruits of a full, simple life. But it also was sometimes a "party" place. Friends came from far and wide to participate in the annual Bradley Glass Lake Bakes each August, and Joan welcomed them all with open arms and loaves of her famous oatmeal bread. Joan was preceded in death by her sister Marion Quist and their parents. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Richard J. "Dick" Bradley; and her four children, grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews: her daughter Pamela J. Bradley and partner Rob Stewart of Beverly, Mass., her son Michael R. Bradley and his wife Janet McTammany Bradley of Saratoga Springs, her son Douglas P. Bradley and his wife Deb Barry of Nashua N.H., and her daughter Penny Ann Bradley of Saratoga Calif.; her grandchildren, Jenna Bradley, Shaun Bradley, Rebecca Reyes, Greg Reyes Jr., Nicolas Janson and Chad Janson. She is also survived by her special niece/caregiver Kathleen Quist Janson and Kathleen's husband Jeffrey of Saratoga, Calif. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Rte 66, Averill Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 or online at God blessed us with a very special Mom and we are grateful to have known and loved her. May she who delighted in family wholeness and love rest in peace. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.