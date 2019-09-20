|
Stinton, Joan Margaret COHOES Joan Margaret (Fries) Stinton of Indialantic, Fla. passed away on September 18, 2019. She was born on March 31, 1939, to John and Margaret Fries. Joan and her siblings, Dan (d.) (Maureen), Eileen (Gary) and Bob (Janice) lived in Baldwin, N.Y. Joan married Ron Stinton on July 17, 1965. They raised two sons, Kevin (Cher) and Keith (Claudia) in Commack, N.Y. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage before Ron passed in 2015. Together again, they are certainly dancing the Lindy. Joan worked for the Navy as a civilian contract administrator before she had children, and after they were back in school. She retired to Florida in 1996. Blessed with seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild, they enjoyed any opportunity to share in life's triumphs and every holiday with their family. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday, September 30, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church Cresent, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, with Reverend Joseph Cebula officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, September 29, from 2-5 p.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a gift to Siena College for the Joan and Ron Stinton Scholarship or to a . For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 28, 2019