Zenitz, Joan Marie (Richea) NORTH CHELMSFORD, Mass. Joan Marie (Richea) Zenitz, age 86 of North Chelmsford, Mass., formerly of Albany, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born on August 25, 1933, in Albany where she resided most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Corrine (LaPointe) Richea and Norman Richea; and beloved mother of Seth Zenitz of Southampton, Mass. and Paula (Steve) Zenitz Baron of Nashua, N.H. She was predeceased by her sister Faith Miller; and brother-in-law Charles Miller. She leaves behind her granddaughters, Alyssa Zenitz Maybury and Susannah Baron; a great-granddaughter Acadia Maybury; as well as her nieces, Anita Dixon, Cathy Caruso, and Faith Post. Burial and graveside service to be held on Friday, September 27, at 11:30 a.m. in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Holy Sepulchre Road, East Greenbush.



