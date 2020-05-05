Joan Mary Bacon
Bacon, Joan Mary GUILDERLAND Joan Mary Bacon, 85 of Guilderland, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Joan was born on May 23, 1934, in Belfast, N.Y., the daughter of the late Morrell and Genevieve (Patterson) Brainard. Joan was a member of Lynnwood Reformed Church. She graduated from the University of Rochester as a registered nurse and later obtained a certification in occupational health. She truly loved being a nurse as it suited her kind and compassionate nature. She worked the majority of her career as a certified occupational health nurse at General Electric in Schenectady and then retired from KAPL in 1996. Joan loved traveling, camping, golf, and activities at the Guilderland Elks. She will be remembered most as a loving, generous mother and grandmother with a kind heart and beautiful smile. She was predeceased by her husbands, Ronald Roy Bacon and Edgar Dickinson; sister Vivian Margeson; and brother Morrell Brainard Jr. Loving mother of the late Ronnie Bacon (Tina), Deborah Leonard (late Robert), Jeffrey Bacon (Judy), Geniene Mayo (late Jeffery), Lisa Lee (Jason), Michael Dickinson (Gloria) and the late Michelle de la Rosa (Juan). Cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Amanda, Tracy, Emily, Jeffrey, Olivia Bacon, Robert, Michelle, Nicole Leonard, Ashley Johnston, Chelsea, Lindsay Mayo, Maci, Meghan Martell, Shane, Kimberly, Julia Lee and Allison de la Rosa. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marjorie Strahan; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation with COVID-19, all services will be private. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York at regionalfoodbank.net. Online condolences may be offered to the family at NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.
