Noel, Joan Mary WATERFORD Joan Mary Noel, 85, formerly of Middletown Rd., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Center in Lake Katrine. Born and educated in the Bronx she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Keenoy Koopman. She moved to this area 64 years ago. Joan had been employed by the former N.Y. Telephone Co. and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of the Colonie Elks and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary Mohawk Post 1450, and the Eagles Club of Saratoga. She and her late husband traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and into Mexico in their motor home. She enjoyed dancing at the Elks Club and at Senior facilities in the area. Her feisty demeanor will be missed by all. She was the widow of Raymond Noel; and mother of Scott F. Noel (Lisa) of Waterford, Jeff R. Noel (Andrea) of New Paltz and the late Gary C. Noel. She was the mother-in-law of Jacqueline Noel of Virginia Beach, Va.; and was sister of the late Agnes Button. She was the proud grandmother of Brian, Adam, Taylor, Connor, Corinna and Sophia. Funeral services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will follow in Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit in the funeral home on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 11, 2020