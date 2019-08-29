Guest Book View Sign Service Information Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd. 741 Delaware Avenue Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-5560 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Francis of Assisi Parish 391 Delaware Ave. Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Parish 391 Delaware Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Moutray, Joan (Rappazzo) GLENMONT Joan Moutray, 72, passed away at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joan was born in Glenmont, the daughter of the late Joseph Rappazzo and Hazel Arsenault. Joan received her degree as a registered nurse from Maria College and worked over 40 years at multiple geriatric and pediatric facilities in the Capital District. As a nurse, nursing supervisor and director of nursing, Joan was known for her kindness, compassion, hard work, leadership and caring, and was recognized by New York State as Nurse of the Year. Joan volunteered her time at the American Society of Nursing Supervisors, Selkirk Fire Department, and Capital Repertory Theatre. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed scrapbooking and crafts with her sisters and best friend, Linda Cyrus. Despite an active professional and community life, Joan was most supportive of her family and always found time to attend school and sports events and activities. Joan spoke of her children and grandchildren with great pride and joy. Her family nominated her as Mother of the Year at the Albany Tulip Festival, where she was a finalist. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James Moutray Sr.; and nine children: Theresa Bonneau, Anthony Bonneau (Eldonna), Mark Bonneau, Shelly Flood (Kevin), Susan Bonneau, Michael Bonneau, James Moutray Jr., Mary Moutray-Rozell, and her adopted daughter Kim Lifite. She is also survived by two sisters, Hazel Perkins (Kenny) and Sara Watson (Ronnie); and two brothers, Joseph Rappazzo (Gilda) and Charles Rappazzo (Beth); and leaves behind 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joan was predeceased by her sister Josephine Vindittie; grandson James Moutray III; and granddaughter Jana Angelique Bonneau. The family would like to thank the staff at the Community Hospice Inn for their care of Joan in her final stages of life, and the West Albany Firehouse #2. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joan's family on Monday, September 2, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, 481 Route 9W, Glenmont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.







Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 29, 2019

