Baim, Joan P. DELMAR Joan P. Baim, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with family by her side at her home in Delmar. Joan, the oldest child of Everett and Betty Parry, was born on May 27, 1940 in Albany. She graduated from Albany Academy and then received a B.A. from SUNY Potsdam. Later she received a degree in interior design and worked as a designer for the Michael's Group. Joan later retired after spending 17 years at Cornell Cooperative Extension. Joan's friendly and optimistic nature was loved by everyone who met her. She had countless lifelong friends and enjoyed new ones as well. Joan enjoyed time with her family, her dogs, and creating art. She could often be found on her deck reading, knitting or chatting with visitors. Joan's decorating opinions were highly valued. She was a member of the Bethlehem Art Association, The Monday Painters, and Delmar Reformed Church. Joan is survived by her son, Timothy Talmage (wife Ricky), and grandsons, Owen, Hugh and granddaughter Lillian; daughter, Katrina Clay (husband Trent); and siblings, Catherine McHugh (husband Jim), Susan McEwen and David Parry (wife Naomi). She was predeceased by her husband, David H. Baim. A service will be held on Saturday, November 9, in Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2019