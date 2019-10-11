|
Prescott, Joan SCHAGHTICOKE Joan Mary Prescott, 84, of Schaghticoke passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday October 9, 2019, at the Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. Born in Cohoes on November 9, 1934, Joan was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Busta) Diack; and loving wife of the late Lloyd Prescott. Joan was a lifelong area resident, graduating from Catholic Central High School in 1952, and then going on to earn her B.A. from the University at Albany in 1952 and an M.S. from Russell Sage College in 1973. Joan taught in the Stillwater and Lansingburgh School Districts for over 30 years, mainly teaching first grade at Turnpike Elementary School, where many of her former students became lifelong friends. Joan and Lloyd enjoyed snowmobiling and boating, especially spending weekends boating on Lake George entertaining family and friends, with everyone having fond memories of the times they spent together on the lake. But most of all, she will always be remembered as a loving and devoted mother and grandma who enjoyed spending time with her family. Joan had a kind and generous heart who was always there for her family. She also loved being with her grandchildren, Matthew and Emily, taking them on countless excursions and wherever they needed to go, volunteering as an elementary school teacher's aide and most importantly sharing her life experiences. Joan is survived by her children, Cynthia A. Slutsky (Steven) of Niskayuna and Paul W. Campisi (Janice) of Schaghticoke; and sister of the late William Diack. She was the proud grandmother of Emily and Matthew Campisi; step-grandmother of Megan Padleford (Eric), Jason Slutsky (Cynthia); and step-great-grandmother of Caden, Rylan, Sawyer, Jonah, Reid and Adam. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Joan's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Eddy Village Green at Cohoes, St. Peter's Hospice Care and her companion aids, Amanda Morehouse, Crystal Forchilli, Miriam Castellanos, Carolyn Parisi, Krissy Kownack and Suzy Graf for the excellent care given to her with respect and affection. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 8:15 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford and at 9 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Interment will be in St. Michael's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 11, 2019