Whiteley, Joan Rejane GLENMONT Joan Rejane Whiteley, 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Joan was born in Poughkeepsie on August 27, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles S. and Mae B. (Cox) Whiteley. She graduated from Albany High School and attended Rockford College in Illinois, SUNY Albany and Notre Dame University in acquiring her B.A. in architecture. In 1953, she established Woodridge Farms with her former husband, the late John B. Geurtze Sr. and raised four children. In 1981, she began her 20-plus year career with N.Y.S. O.G.S., working first as a clerk, then as a drafting tech and retiring as an architectural specifications writer. Joan was a classy lady and was known for her healing hands. Joan was very active in the community. She was a 50-plus year member of the Glenmont Community Church; a member of the University Club, Bethlehem Business Women, English Speaking Union, Delmar Progress Club, and Albany Curling Club; she sang with the Festival of Praise Ecumenical Choir and was a member of the Vermont Opera Club; and served on the Chadwick Square Board of Directors. Joan enjoyed traveling to Russia, the English Isles and throughout the U.S. and was an avid reader. Survivors include her brother, David C. Whiteley (Anne); son, John B. Geurtze Jr.; daughters, Gretchen J. Geurtze, Elisa A. Peters (Joseph) and Sara B. Geurtze; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and beloved friends. All are welcome to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, in the Graceland Cemetery, Albany followed by a celebration of Joan's life in the Glenmont Community Church, Weiser Street and Chapel Lane, Glenmont.







403 Kenwood Ave.

Delmar , NY 12054

